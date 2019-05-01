Arab states support a transition in Sudan that balances the ambitions of the people with institutional stability, the UAE's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Anwar Gargash, said on Twitter.



“Totally legitimate for Arab states to support an orderly & stable transition in Sudan. One that carefully calibrates popular aspirations with institutional stability,” Gargash tweeted.

Totally legitimate for Arab states to support an orderly & stable transition in Sudan. One that carefully calibrates popular aspirations with institutional stability. We have experienced all-out chaos in the region & ,sensibly, don’t need more of it. — د. أنور قرقاش (@AnwarGargash) May 1, 2019

“We have experienced all-out chaos in the region and, sensibly, don’t need more of it,” he added.

Last Update: Wednesday, 1 May 2019 KSA 09:52 - GMT 06:52