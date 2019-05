The Arab Coalition confirmed it had launched air strikes targeting the al-Dulaimi air base near Sanaa's airport, sources said.

Air strikes launched at the al-Dulaimi Air Base targeted a drone maintenance site and another location in which Houthi experts and operators were present at.

According to the coalition, the Houthi militias have been using Sanaa airport to carry out terrorist and hostile operations.

Last Update: Thursday, 2 May 2019 KSA 00:29 - GMT 21:29