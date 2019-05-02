The US Senate on Thursday sustained President Donald Trump’s veto of a resolution demanding an end to military support for the Arab-led coalition’s war against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, in a victory for the White House’s policy of continued backing for Saudi Arabia.



The vote was 53 to 45, falling short of the two-thirds majority of 67 votes needed to override Trump’s veto in the 100-member chamber,and the minority Democratic camp could only muster crossover support from a handful of Republicans.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who supports Trump on Yemen, said the vote offered lawmakers “a second chance to send the right message regarding America’s commitments to our partners in the region, to important humanitarian missions, and to eradicating al-Qaeda from the Arabian peninsula.”



It was only the second veto of Trump’s presidency. Both have been upheld.



The resolution’s passage earlier this year marked the first time that both the Senate and House of Representatives had supported the provision of the War Powers Act limiting the president’s ability to send troops into action without congressional authorization.



Backers of the resolution said they wanted to take back Congress’ constitutional power to declare war.



Resolution opponents argued that support for the Arab-led coalition was not an appropriate use of the War Powers Act, because the military provides supports such as targeting assistance, not troops on the ground.

(With Reuters, The Associated Press)

Last Update: Friday, 3 May 2019 KSA 23:08 - GMT 20:08