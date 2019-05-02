The US Senate on Thursday sustained President Donald Trump’s veto of a resolution demanding an end to military support for the Arab-led coalition’s war against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, in a victory for the White House’s policy of continued backing for Saudi Arabia.
The vote was 53 to 45, falling short of the two-thirds majority of 67 votes needed to override Trump’s veto in the 100-member chamber,and the minority Democratic camp could only muster crossover support from a handful of Republicans.
