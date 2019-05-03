The new US ambassador to Saudi Arabia, retired general John Abizaid, arrived in Riyadh on Thursday, an embassy statement said.
Trump nominated Abizaid, who led the US Central Command during the Iraq war, for the position in November 2018. He was approved by the Senate in April.
"Saudi Arabia and the United States work together every day to protect the security of our two countries, promote prosperity and economic development, and build the people-to-people ties that keep our relationship strong," the statement quoted Abizaid, 68, as saying.
