A Saudi court temporarily released on Thursday four women accused of undermining the Kingdom’s security.

Saudi Arabia’s laws prohibit the official publication of the names of those accused while on trial. The released detainees were identified by Reuters as Hatoon al Fassi, Amal al Harbi, Maysaa al Manea and Abeer Namnakani.

They join three other women released over a month ago, on condition they continue to appear in court.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Prosecution issued a statement early last month that it had concluded its investigation and prepared an indictment list against the defendants, a Saudi Press Agency (SPA) report said.



The detainees were arrested by the Presidency of State Security after the discovery of coordinated and organized attacks “to undermine the Kingdom’s security, stability and national unity.”

On June 2, the Public Prosecutor’s Office had announced the arrest of nine suspects - five men and four women out of 17 wanted individuals - after obtaining sufficient evidence mandating the arrests.

The prosecution also said that the suspects admitted to having links with hostile organizations.

Last Update: Friday, 3 May 2019 KSA 16:59 - GMT 13:59