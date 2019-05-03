At least six civilians, including children, were killed in Yemen on Friday when a roadside bomb believed to be planted by al-Qaeda went off in the country’s southeast, a Yemeni security official said.
At least six others were wounded in the blast, the second attack in less than a week in al-Qatn village in the vast Hadramaut region
Al-Qaeda’s local affiliate in Yemen, Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), has taken advantage of a civil war between the Iran-backed Houthis and the Arab Coalition-backed Yemeni legitimate government to strengthen its position in the impoverished country.
AQAP operates in several provinces in southern and eastern Yemen, including in Abyan, Shabwa, and al-Bayda.
