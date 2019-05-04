Sources told Al Arabiya that the Ramadan crescent has not been sighted in Saudi Arabia, with another sighting scheduled for Sunday and that the holy month will begin on Monday, May 6.

Muslims follow a lunar calendar consisting of 12 months in a year of 354 or 355 days. Sighting a crescent moon heralds the start of Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.

More than 1.5 billion Muslims around the world will mark the month, during which believers abstain from eating, drinking, smoking and having marital relations from dawn until sunset. They also try to avoid evil thoughts and deeds.

Ramadan is sacred to Muslims because tradition says the Quran was revealed to their Prophet Mohammed during that month. Fasting during the month of Ramadan is also one of the five pillars of Islam.

The celebrations begin when the fasting month of Ramadan ends and the following month of Shawwal begins. It is followed by the Eid al-Fitr festival.

Last Update: Saturday, 4 May 2019 KSA 19:16 - GMT 16:16