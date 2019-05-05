Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud on Sunday has called for a message of tolerance and moderation following the announcement on the start of the holy month of Ramadan.

“Our country took upon itself the service of Islam and Islamic issues, and all that contributes to spreading this religion of tolerance and moderation,” the King said in his message.

“After the world was afflicted by the ravages of extremism and terrorism, the Kingdom turned to them with all its might and determination, calling for dialogue, rejection of violence and uprooting the sources of terrorism,” he added.

Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court confirmed that Monday would be the first day of the holy month of Ramadan.

Last Update: Sunday, 5 May 2019 KSA 22:42 - GMT 19:42