Saudi Arabia’s regional airport in Najran received its first flight after it was closed for four years.
بعد اغلاق دام 4 أعوام ..— هاني الصفيان (@H_alsufayan) May 6, 2019
وصول أول رحلة إلى مطار #نجران قادمة من #جدة ،بعد إعادة تشغيله صباح اليوم. pic.twitter.com/GTqgWssVM7
Saudi officials and airport staff receive passengers arriving from Jeddah in Najran's airport. (Twitter: General Authority of Civil Aviation)
Passengers arriving at Najran Airport are greeted with flowers after Saudi authorities suspended flights for four years. (Twitter: General Authority of Civil Aviation)
