Saudi Arabia’s regional airport in Najran received its first flight after it was closed for four years.

Located near the borders of Yemen, Saudi authorities announced the suspension of flights in 2015 due to security reasons.

Earlier this morning, a passenger plane belonging to Saudi Airlines arrived in Najran from Jeddah where it was received by government officials and a water cannon salute, a ceremonial gesture in the aviation industry used to mark a special occasion.

بعد اغلاق دام 4 أعوام ..

وصول أول رحلة إلى مطار #نجران قادمة من #جدة ،بعد إعادة تشغيله صباح اليوم. pic.twitter.com/GTqgWssVM7 — هاني الصفيان (@H_alsufayan) May 6, 2019

Pictures released by the General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA) showed government officials and airport staff celebrating the arrival of the first batch of passengers who arrived at the local Najran Airport.

Saudi officials and airport staff receive passengers arriving from Jeddah in Najran's airport. (Twitter: General Authority of Civil Aviation)

Passengers arriving at Najran Airport are greeted with flowers after Saudi authorities suspended flights for four years. (Twitter: General Authority of Civil Aviation)

The Saudi Civil Aviation Authority had previously announced that Najran's airport would reopen on the first day of Ramadan.

Last Update: Monday, 6 May 2019 KSA 19:17 - GMT 16:17