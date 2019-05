The United Arab Emirates said it released on Monday a Qatari military ship that had violated UAE territorial waters last week.

“The UAE released a Qatari naval vessel with four people on board,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

It said the Qatari-flagged ship entered UAE waters on April 30 and was carrying four military men – two Qataris, one Palestinian and an Indian.

Last Update: Monday, 6 May 2019 KSA 17:08 - GMT 14:08