Saudi Arabia issued a royal decree appointing Abdelhadi bin Ahmad al-Mansouri as head of its General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA) with the rank of minister, the Saudi Press Agency reported early on Wednesday.

Prior to his appointment, al-Mansouri was deputy minister of transport and had previously held several positions in ARAMCO and the King Abdulla Center for Petroleum Studies and Research.

Al-Mansouri holds a bachelor's degree in computer science from King Abdulaziz University.

In January, a Saudi royal decree had ordered the removal of the head of the General Authority of Civil Aviation, Abdulhakim bin Muhammad al-Tamimi, from his position.

Last Update: Wednesday, 8 May 2019 KSA 09:59 - GMT 06:59