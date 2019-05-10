Yemen’s Houthi group has agreed to unilaterally redeploy forces out of three key ports between May 11 and May 14 to pave the way for United Nations management of the ports under a UN-brokered peace deal, a UN committee said on Friday.

Lt. Gen. Michael Lollesgaard, who heads a UN mission to monitor the deal, said the Houthis intended to start withdrawing on Saturday from the ports of Hodeidah, Salif and Ras-Issa.



In a statement, the Redeployment Coordination Committee said it was important that the move be followed by “the committed, transparent and sustained actions of the parties to fully deliver on their obligations”.

The Iran-aligned Houthi movement and the Arab coalition-backed Yemen government initially agreed in December to withdraw troops by January 7 from Hodeidah - a lifeline for millions facing famine - under a truce aimed at averting a full-scale assault on the port and paving the way for negotiations to end the four-year war.



Last Update: Friday, 10 May 2019 KSA 22:43 - GMT 19:43