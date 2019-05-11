Yemen’s Houthi militias have started to redeploy from Saleef and Ras Isa ports in Hodeidah province under a United Nations-sponsored peace deal that had been stalled for months, an Al Arabiya correspondent reported.
UN teams were overseeing the Houthi movements at the ports.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?