Yemen’s Houthi militias have started to redeploy from Saleef and Ras Isa ports in Hodeidah province under a United Nations-sponsored peace deal that had been stalled for months, an Al Arabiya correspondent reported.



UN teams were overseeing the Houthi movements at the ports.

The governor of Hodeidah, al-Hassan al-Taher, stated that the move did not comply with the agreed upon terms of the Stockholm Agreement. This stipulated that the government be part of the redeployment monitoring teams, and that the Houthis clear all landmines before redeployment.

“We will not accept this theatrical act and we will remain the main party in any agreement,” al-Taher said.

“What is happening in Hodeidah is an attempt to cover up the failures of Griffiths,” he added.

Last Update: Saturday, 11 May 2019 KSA 13:18 - GMT 10:18