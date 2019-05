A number of wanted fugitives have been killed in a security operation in the town of Tarut in al-Qatif, east of Saudi Arabia, according to an Al Arabiya correspondent.

On April 21, the Saudi authorities have foiled an attempted terrorist attack on the General Directorate of Investigation’s Center in al-Zulfi suburb around 250 km north of the capital.

Also on April 8, the kingdom’s Presidency of State Security released the names of the two terrorists who were killed after they targeted a checkpoint in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province and said they were involved in past terror attacks in al-Qatif.

