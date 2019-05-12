Four commercial vessels were targeted by “acts of sabotage” near the territorial waters of the United Arab Emirates, the UAE foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday, adding that there were no victims.

The ministry said in a statement published on WAM state news agency that the concerned authorities have taken all the necessary measures, and is investigating the circumstances of the incident in cooperation with local and international bodies.

It pointed out that the sabotage operations did not result in any deaths or injuries, while adding that there was no leakage of any harmful substances or fuel from the vessels.

The ministry said that work is ongoing at the Port of Fujairah without any interruptions.

“The ministry stressed that exposing commercial ships to acts of sabotage and threatening the lives of their crews is a dangerous development, stressing the need for the international community to assume its responsibilities to prevent any parties trying to undermine the security and safety of maritime traffic,” the foreign ministry statement read.

Last Update: Sunday, 12 May 2019 KSA 18:55 - GMT 15:55