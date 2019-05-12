The government of Fujairah, a member of the United Arab Emirates federation, denied on Sunday media reports about blasts at the port of Fujairah, according to a statement tweeted by its media office.
Fujairah, just outside the Strait of Hormuz, is one of the largest bunkering hubs in the world. The strait is vital oil and natural gas corridor for the global energy market.
The statement didn’t identify the media outlets that published these reports but the Iranian Press TV website cited a Lebanese broadcaster, Mayadeen, saying seven oil tankers were attacked in the port.
