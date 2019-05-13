Two of the four commercial vessels that were targeted by “acts of sabotage” near the UAE’s territorial waters were from Saudi Arabia, while the other two were from the UAE and Norway, reported Al Arabiya’s correspondent.

The UAE’s foreign ministry said in its statement, published on WAM state news agency, that the concerned authorities have taken all the necessary measures, and are investigating the circumstances of the incident in cooperation with local and international bodies.

It also pointed out that the sabotage operations did not result in any deaths or injuries while adding that there was no leakage of any harmful substances or fuel from the vessels.

The ministry said that work is ongoing at the Port of Fujairah without any interruptions.

“The ministry stressed that exposing commercial ships to acts of sabotage and threatening the lives of their crews is a dangerous development, stressing the need for the international community to assume its responsibilities to prevent any parties trying to undermine the security and safety of maritime traffic,” the foreign ministry statement read.

Last Update: Monday, 13 May 2019 KSA 14:39 - GMT 11:39