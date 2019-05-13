Two Saudi oil tankers were sabotaged off the coast of the United Arab Emirates in attacks that caused "significant damage" to the vessels, while on their way to cross into the Arabian Gulf, the Kingdom’s Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources, Khalid Al-Falih, said on Monday.

Al-Falih said the two tankers were targeted off the coast of Fujairah. One of the two vessels was on its way to be loaded with Saudi crude oil from the port of Ras Tanura, to be delivered to Saudi Aramco customers in the US.

“Fortunately, the attack didn't lead to any casualties or oil spill; however, it caused significant damage to the structures of the two vessels,” Al-Falih said.

The Saudi minister denounced the attack that “aims to undermine the freedom of maritime navigation, and the security of oil supplies to consumers all over the world,” the Saudi News Agency reported.

The Saudi minister also emphasized the joint responsibility of the international community to protect the safety of maritime navigation and the security of oil tankers, as these incidents pose a danger to energy markets and the global economy.

Khalid al-Falih’s comments came as the US issued a new warning to sailors and the UAE's regional allies condemned the reported sabotage Sunday of four ships off the coast of the port city of Fujairah. The announcement came just hours after Iranian and Lebanese media outlets aired false reports of explosions at the city’s port.

Last Update: Monday, 13 May 2019 KSA 07:40 - GMT 04:40