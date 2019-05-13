US F-15, F-35, and B-52 aircraft took off from al-Udeid airbase to patrol the skies over the Arabian Gulf on Sunday.

The B-52 bombers, ordered by the White House to counter unspecified threats from Iran, arrived at a major American airbase in Qatar, the US Air Force stated on Friday.

Others landed at an undisclosed location Wednesday in “southwest Asia,” the Air Force said. The US military in the past has described its presence at both the al-Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates and al-Udeid as “southwest Asia.”

On Sunday, the White House announced it would send the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group and the bombers into the Arabian Gulf to counter Tehran. The Lincoln on Thursday passed through the Suez Canal on its way to the Arabian Gulf.

The administration of President Donald Trump has not offered specific details of the threat allegedly presented by Iran.

Meanwhile, a United States defense official said that the US military was assisting in the investigation into the acts of sabotage against four commercial vessels near Fujairah at the request of the UAE government.

Last Update: Monday, 13 May 2019 KSA 20:41 - GMT 17:41