A United States defense official said that the US military was assisting in the investigation into the acts of sabotage against four commercial vessels near Fujairah at the request of the UAE government.

The UAE said on Sunday that four commercial vessels were sabotaged near the emirate of Fujairah, one of the world’s largest bunkering hubs lying just outside the Strait of Hormuz.

Two of the four commercial vessels were from Saudi Arabia, while the other two were from the UAE and Norway, according to Al Arabiya’s correspondent.

Thome Ship Management said its Norwegian-registered oil products tanker MT Andrew Victory was “struck by an unknown object.” Footage seen by Reuters showed a hole in the hull at the waterline with the metal torn open inwards.

Last Update: Monday, 13 May 2019 KSA 19:29 - GMT 16:29