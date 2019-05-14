Two oil-pumping stations for the East-West pipeline had been hit by explosive-laden drones, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources Khalid al-Falih said on Tuesday, calling the attack "an act of terrorism" that targeted global oil supplies.

Al-Falih said that Saudi oil output and exports for crude and refined products were continuing without disruption, but that the state oil giant Aramco had halted oil pumping in the pipeline while the damage was evaluated and the stations were repaired. He added that a fire broke out in one of the stations as a result of the attack, but was quickly contained.

The oil-pumping stations linked the Eastern Province and the city of Yanbu. The two targeted pipeline booster stations were located in Saudi Arabia’s town of Al al-Duwadimi and the city of Afif.

Al-Falih added that the drone attack was done with the aim of disrupting world oil supplies.

The energy minister said that Saudi oil production and exports will still continue uninterrupted, adding that the attack “proves the importance of confronting all terrorist organizations.”

Yemen’s Houthi-run Masirah TV had cited a military official saying seven drones staged attacks on vital Saudi installations.

- Developing

Last Update: Tuesday, 14 May 2019 KSA 13:51 - GMT 10:51