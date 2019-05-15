Oman condemned on Wednesday “irresponsible” attacks on commercial vessels, including oil tankers, off the United Arab Emirates coast this week and called for joint efforts to avoid incidents harming regional security and stability.

“The Sultanate stresses the importance of joint regional and international efforts to ensure maritime safety and avoiding anything that harms regional stability and security,” said a foreign ministry statement published by state news agency ONA.

On Sunday, attacks against four ships in the region, including two from Saudi Arabia, sent war talk up another notch.

Last Update: Wednesday, 15 May 2019 KSA 15:15 - GMT 12:15