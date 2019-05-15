Saudi Aramco has resumed crude oil pumping via its East-West pipeline after shutting it down temporarily for checks following an armed drone attack on two of its pumping stations, a source familiar with matter said on Wednesday.

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih has said that Tuesday’s attack, which was claimed by Houthis, caused a fire on the No. 8 pumping station, leaving minor damage.



Aramco said it had halted crude pumping via the pipeline, which transports Saudi oil from the Eastern Province to Yanbu port, as a precautionary measure, and that its oil and gas supplies have not been impacted.

Last Update: Wednesday, 15 May 2019 KSA 15:47 - GMT 12:47