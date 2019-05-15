Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the UN Abdallah al-Mouallimi pledged the Kingdom’s continued support for political efforts in Yemen, despite the Houthis' recent attack on two Saudi oil-pumping stations.

In a letter to the President of the UN Security Council Dian Triansyah Djani and the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, al-Mouallimi said that Saudi Arabia is committed to upholding the Stockholm Agreement signed by the Yemeni government and the Houthi militia in late 2018, which stipulated a ceasefire across the key rebel-held port city of Hodeidah.

Al-Mouallimi also called on the UN to disarm the Houthis and prevent their use of Hodeidah as a launching pad for terrorist operations, which he said “undermines the efforts that the [Saudi] Special Envoy for Yemen is exerting to reach a peaceful solution.”

The Minister of Energy, Industry, and Mineral Resources, Khalid al-Falih, called the attacks on the oil-pumping stations for the East-West pipeline on Tuesday “an act of terrorism” that targeted global oil supplies. Yemen’s Houthi-run Masirah TV had cited a military official saying seven drones staged attacks on vital Saudi installations.

Last Update: Wednesday, 15 May 2019 KSA 14:19 - GMT 11:19