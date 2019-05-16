The Arab Coalition announced on Thursday that it has launched an operation on Houthi military targets in Yemen to "neutralize the ability of the Houthi militia to carry out acts of aggression."

The Coalition’s airstrikes target weapons’ warehouses and Houthi posts in the Mountain of Attan in Sanaa.

“The targeting operation conforms to international laws. We have taken all the (required) measures to protect civilians,” Arab Coalition spokesperson Colonel Turki al-Malki said.

The Coalition also called on civilians not to come near the targeted locations and emphasized that its efforts were ongoing against terror groups in order to maintain regional and international security.

On May 1, the Coalition launched air strikes targeting al-Dulaimi air base in Sanaa. The operation targeted a drone maintenance site, a telecommunications system, and locations where foreign experts and Houthi operators were present.

Al-Malki said the Houthis had turned Sanaa’s International Airport into a military barricade to launch drones and carry out terror operations that threaten regional and international security. He noted that such practices were a clear and frank violation of international and humanitarian laws.

Al-Malki reinforced the Coalition’s commitment to prevent the Houthi militias and other terrorist groups from using such capabilities, adding that it will take all the necessary measures to protect civilians and vital zones from the threat of terror operations by drones.

Last Update: Thursday, 16 May 2019 KSA 09:45 - GMT 06:45