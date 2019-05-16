Saudi Arabia’s Vice Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman says the Houthi attacks against Aramco facilities show the group is an "Iranian tool" used to expand Tehran’s expansionist agenda.

In a tweet on his official account, Prince Khalid bin Salman said that the attack on the two Aramco pumping stations proved that the Houthi militias “are merely a tool that Iran’s regime uses to implement its expansionist agenda in the region, and not to protect the people of Yemen as the Houthis falsely claim”.

The terrorist acts, ordered by the regime in Tehran, and carried out by the Houthis, are tightening the noose around the ongoing political efforts. — Khalid bin Salman خالد بن سلمان (@kbsalsaud) May 16, 2019

He added that the attacks were ordered by Tehran, and are tightening the noose around the ongoing political efforts.

On Tuesday, the Houthi militias claimed responsibility for twin drone strikes on Saudi Arabia’s main East-West oil pipeline. Iran has repeatedly threatened to close the vital conduit for global oil supplies in case of a military confrontation with the United States.

Several Arab countries have condemned the attacks on two oil pumping stations in Saudi Arabia, with Egypt adding that coordination with the Kingdom was at the highest level to counter challenges and threats.



Last Update: Thursday, 16 May 2019 KSA 12:33 - GMT 09:33