Saudi Arabia has reopened a key oil pipeline after it was shut down by drone attacks claimed by Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in Yemen, an official said on Thursday.

The official from state oil giant Aramco told AFP that the East-West Pipeline “is fully operational”.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels had claimed responsibility on Tuesday for twin drone strikes on the pipeline from the oil-rich Eastern Province to the Red Sea coast.

Last Update: Thursday, 16 May 2019 KSA 22:26 - GMT 19:26