All operations at the Dubai International Airport were running smoothly after a slight delay and diversion of some flights as a precautionary measure to ensure security following a minor incident involving a small plane.
According to the Dubai Media Office, the “relevant teams are on the scene.”
The media office said that “an accident involving a small plane with four passengers occurred resulting in the death of the pilot and his assistant.”
