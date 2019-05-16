All operations at the Dubai International Airport were running smoothly after a slight delay and diversion of some flights as a precautionary measure to ensure security following a minor incident involving a small plane.



According to the Dubai Media Office, the “relevant teams are on the scene.”



The media office said that “an accident involving a small plane with four passengers occurred resulting in the death of the pilot and his assistant.”

