Western countries agree there is a problem with Iran’s regional behavior, a UAE minister said, while adding that there were disagreements over approach.

“I think it concerns us when we see that the West is speaking with different approaches. I think all these countries that you have mentioned agree that there is a problem with Iran's behavior. I think there's agreement across the board that Iran has been a disruptive force,” UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash told CNN during an interview on Thursday.

The minister said the sabotage attack against four oil tankers last Sunday off the coast of Fujairah had come at a “sensitive and difficult period in the region.”

“Clearly, we all have an interest at this time in de-escalating and dealing with things in a mature, rational way,” Gargash said.

A confidential assessment issued this week by the Norwegian Shipowners’ Mutual War Risks Insurance Association (DNK) on Friday said that Iran’s Revolutionary Guards are “highly likely” to have facilitated attacks off Fujairah.

Gargash said that the UAE is currently collaborating with France, the United States and others in probing what happened last Sunday.

“So, in a few days, we should know what took place and what transpired. Clearly, this is a very, very serious incident because it affects maritime commerce,” he said.

Last Update: Friday, 17 May 2019 KSA 21:47 - GMT 18:47