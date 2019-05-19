Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir said in a press conference on Sunday said that Saudi Arabia is not looking for war but will respond to any threat.

“Iran has threatened the world’s economic interest through threatening to close the maritime routes, and has conducted terrorist operations in Saudi and the region,” he said.



Al-Jubeir accused Iran of seeking to destabilize the region and urged the international community to take responsibility to stop the Islamic republic from doing so.

