Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed regional developments, including efforts to strengthen security and stability, in a phone call with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the Saudi Media Ministry tweeted on Sunday.
The announcement came hours after the Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud invited Gulf and Arab leaders for emergency summits in Mecca to discuss the recent attacks in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
