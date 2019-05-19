Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed regional developments, including efforts to strengthen security and stability, in a phone call with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the Saudi Media Ministry tweeted on Sunday.



The announcement came hours after the Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud invited Gulf and Arab leaders for emergency summits in Mecca to discuss the recent attacks in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.



Last Update: Sunday, 19 May 2019 KSA 02:01 - GMT 23:01