Saudi Arabia said on Sunday it has deposited $250 million with the Sudanese central bank, according to a statement from the Kingdom’s ministry of finance.

The move will strengthen Sudan’s “financial position, alleviate pressure on the Sudanese pound and achieve more stability in the exchange rate,” the statement said.

Last month, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates said they would grant Sudan a total of $3 billion in aid. The grant would include a direct deposit into Sudan’s central bank, while the rest would be in the form of food, medicine, and petroleum products.

Last Update: Sunday, 19 May 2019 KSA 16:12 - GMT 13:12