The UAE has welcomed Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud’s call to the leaders of the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) and other Arab League states for two emergency summits in Mecca on May 30, 2019, on the critical circumstances the region is going through and their consequences on regional peace and stability, WAM reported.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in a statement on Sunday, said the “call is reflective of the Saudi leadership’s continued determination to establish peace and security in the region.”



“The current critical circumstances entail a unified Arab and Gulf stance toward the besetting challenges and risks,” said the statement, characterizing the call of King Salman as a “significant opportunity for the countries of the region to achieve their aspirations for establishing peace and stability and ensuring our joint security, sovereignty and achievements.”

Last Update: Sunday, 19 May 2019 KSA 02:23 - GMT 23:23