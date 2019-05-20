Invitations to two regional summits called by King Salman bin Abdulaziz to discuss attacks on Saudi oil assets were sent to all countries, SPA cited an Arab League official as saying, after Qatar said that it had not received an invitation.

Saudi King Salman on Saturday proposed holding the two meetings in Mecca on May 30 to discuss implications of last week's drone strikes on oil installations in the Kingdom and attacks on four vessels, including two Saudi oil tankers, off the coast of the United Arab Emirates.

The Arab League official explained that this comes within the framework of the implementation of Article 3, which stipulates the periodic convening of the council at the summit level once a year in March.

It also stipulates that if developments relating to the security of Arab nations emerge, the league shall hold sessions if one of the member states submits a request, which must be approved by two-thirds of the other member states.

Last Update: Monday, 20 May 2019 KSA 14:45 - GMT 11:45