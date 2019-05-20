The World Food Program is considering suspending aid delivery in the areas under control of the Houthi group of Yemen because of fighting, insecurity, and interference in its work, the agency said on Monday.

“Humanitarian workers in Yemen are being denied access to the hungry, aid convoys have been blocked, and local authorities have interfered with food distribution,” the WFP said in a statement. “This has to stop.”

