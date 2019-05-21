Yemen’s Houthi militias attempted to hit a civilian site in the Saudi border province of Najran with a bomb-laden drone, Arab Coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Maliki said, warning that there would be a “strong deterrent” to such attacks.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency quoted al-Maliki describing the Houthis as the “terrorist militias of Iran.” He did not mention any casualties.

The attack on Najran comes as Iran quadrupled its uranium-enrichment production capacity amid tensions with the US over Tehran’s atomic program, nuclear officials said Monday, just after President Donald Trump and Iran’s foreign minister traded threats and taunts on Twitter.

Najran, 840 kilometers (525 miles) southwest of Riyadh, is right on the Saudi border with Yemen and has repeatedly been targeted by the Iranian-allied Houthis.

Last Update: Tuesday, 21 May 2019 KSA 06:46 - GMT 03:46