Bahrain will test emergency sirens Wednesday in some areas of the country to review emergency plans, according to a statement made by the Ministry of Interior via Twitter.

Embed: https://twitter.com/moi_bahrain/status/1130802211993341952

Public Security Presidency: as part of periodic steps to review national emergency plans, including testing the preparedness of sirens, — Ministry of Interior (@moi_bahrain) May 21, 2019

Bahrain’s Public Security Presidency said the testing comes as part of periodic steps to “review national emergency plans.”

This includes testing the preparedness of emergency sirens.

“Testing of those sirens will take place in some areas, starting from tomorrow (Wednesday) at 11 am for half an hour,” the statement added.

Last Update: Tuesday, 21 May 2019 KSA 16:05 - GMT 13:05