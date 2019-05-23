Saudi Arabia has announced it is studying new draft legislation to criminalize racial discrimination and religious hatred, according to a speech delivered at the UN.

The Kingdom said that intolerance based on ideology and race has emerged as a major threat to global peace and security. Dr. Abdullah bin Fakhri al-Ansari, an adviser to the Saudi Interior Ministry, noted this during a speech on Tuesday at the 28th session of the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, held at the UN Center in Vienna.

He said that relevant Saudi authorities were currently considering a new draft law criminalizing racism and hatred, as well as prohibiting the formation of organizations that racially discriminate. The draft law would also prohibit attacks on places of worship, insulting religions, and abuse of religious sanctities.

Al-Ansari also called on the UN and all regional and international organizations to strengthen international efforts to combat crimes against religions and condemn and prevent intolerance and discrimination. He said that Saudi Arabia also urged others to continue issuing laws to restrict sermons preaching hatred against other religions.

Last Update: Thursday, 23 May 2019 KSA 15:12 - GMT 12:12