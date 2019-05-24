Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Thursday met the deputy head of Sudan’s Transitional Military Council who is visiting the kingdom, Saudi Press Agency said early on Friday.

The meeting between Mohammed bin Salman and General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who goes by the nickname Hemedti, was held in the city of Jeddah. According to the SPA, they discussed cooperation between the two countries and the latest developments taking place in the region.

Dagalo was accompanied by the official spokesman of the Sudanese Military Council General Shamsaddin Kabbashi.

The meeting was also attended by both Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir and Minister of State Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed al-Aiban.

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia deposited $250 million with the Sudanese central bank, according to a statement from the Kingdom’s ministry of finance.

The move will strengthen Sudan’s “financial position, alleviate pressure on the Sudanese pound and achieve more stability in the exchange rate,” the statement said.

On April 21, both Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates granted Sudan $3 billion in support. The grant included a $500 million deposit into Sudan’s central bank, while the rest will be in the form of food, medicine, and petroleum products.

Last Update: Friday, 24 May 2019 KSA 11:47 - GMT 08:47