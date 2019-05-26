The Saudi Air Defense has shot down a drone launched by the Houthis targeting the King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Airport in Jazan.

The attack comes just days after the Arab Coalition’s spokesperson confirmed that the Saudi Air Defense intercepted a drone carrying explosives that was launched by Houthis in an attempt to target Najran airport.

Colonel Turki al-Maliki, the coalition’s spokesperson, has said that Houthis deliberately target dignitaries, civilians, and civil facilities systematically, warning the Iran-backed militia not to continue targeting, otherwise, there will be a strong response.

Last Update: Sunday, 26 May 2019 KSA 19:12 - GMT 16:12