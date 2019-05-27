Saudi Arabia has adopted a method of moderation which protects the country, King Salman bin Abdulaziz affirmed on Monday.

In a speech delivered by Mecca governor Prince Khalid bin Faisal on behalf of the King at an international conference for moderate Islam, he renewed the call to stop all racist and hateful rhetoric.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has condemned all forms of extremism, violence, and terrorism and confronted it with thought, determination, and resolve. The Kingdom has called for the values of justice to prevail over all human societies and to promote peace and coexistence among all,” the King said in his statement.

The Muslim World League is currently hosting a four-day international conference, titled “Moderation and Indications.”

Saudi Arabia will host the 14th session of the Islamic Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Mecca on May 31, which will be chaired by King Salman.

The summit, which will be held under the theme “Mecca Summit: Together for the Future” aims at developing a unified stance on current issues and events in the Islamic world.

Last Update: Monday, 27 May 2019 KSA 17:14 - GMT 14:14