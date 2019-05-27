Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah said that the regional situation requires both vigilance and social unity to maintain security and stability.

“The bitter reality of the region, its dangerous dimensions, and consequences, and the developments taking place in the region calls upon us to realize the current situations and circumstances, be cautious and ready to confront them in order to protect the safety and security of our dear country,” Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah said in a televised speech on the occasion of the last ten days of the holy month of Ramadan.

He further emphasized the importance of national unity in “protecting the country in this turbulent time.”

“This will not be achieved but through cohesion and adherence to our national unity, which we will never allow to prejudice. It is the protective wall after God for the homeland, that protects it from the woes that plague other countries,” he said.

During the speech, the Kuwaiti Emir also pointed to the pivotal role of the GCC in overcoming regional challenges.

“We assure that sticking to our Gulf community and keeping the privileges we have achieved within the frame of the GCC is the security that enables us to face such dangers and challenges,” he said.

