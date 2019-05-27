Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received the Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Sunday in Mecca and Jeddah, respectively, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Sheikh Hamdan’s visit comes ahead of the upcoming Gulf Cooperation Council, Arab League, and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summits that will take place in Mecca.

The King also received the Speaker of the Kuwaiti National Assembly Marzouq al-Ghanim.

Last week, King Salman called for Gulf and Arab summits in Mecca on May 30 to discuss recent attacks in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The UAE has welcomed King Salman’s call to the leaders of the GCC and other Arab League states for two emergency summits on the critical circumstances the region is going through and their consequences on regional peace and stability, WAM reported.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in a statement said the “call is reflective of the Saudi leadership’s continued determination to establish peace and security in the region.”

Saudi Crown Prince meets Sheikh Hamdan

Separately, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with the Crown Prince of Dubai in Jeddah and reviewed relations between the two brotherly countries, as well as opportunities for developing cooperation between them in various fields, according to SPA.

Last Update: Monday, 27 May 2019 KSA 10:54 - GMT 07:54