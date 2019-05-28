The ballistic missiles owned by the Houthis continue to pose a threat to the region and point to the Iranian support to militias and terrorist groups, Arab Coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Maliki said.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, he said the Coalition intends to speed up military operations to neutralize the threat posed by the Houthi militias.

Colonel Turki al-Maliki said that the Coalition has documented information related to the supply of missiles by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards to Houthi militias.

Last Update: Tuesday, 28 May 2019 KSA 23:43 - GMT 20:43