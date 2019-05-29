Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan discussed the regional situation and efforts to combat terrorism with US National Security Adviser John Bolton who is on a visit to the UAE.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bolton said that the ships sabotaged off the UAE coast “were naval mines almost certainly by Iran.”

Bolton also revealed the US’s concern about the Quds Force and Qassem Soleimani, who he said was using proxy Shiite militias as an indirect way to attack US forces in Iraq.

“We will hold the Quds force responsible if we see attacks,” Bolton said.

Last Update: Wednesday, 29 May 2019 KSA 17:27 - GMT 14:27