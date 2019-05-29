The Arab Coalition announced that it has launched an operation targeting Houthi positions in the Yemeni province of Dhalea on Wednesday.

The coalition asked Dhalea residents to avoid going near the target sites, adding that the operation aims to neutralize Houthi capabilities used to carry out hostilities.

The coalition also stated that the operation is in accordance with international and humanitarian law, and that they have taken all measures to protect civilians.

- Developing

Last Update: Wednesday, 29 May 2019 KSA 09:40 - GMT 06:40