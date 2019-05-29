The summits called by Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz in Mecca have come at a crucial time considering the serious challenges facing the Arab and Islamic worlds, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, Dr. Mishal bin Fahm al-Salami, said.SHOW MORE
