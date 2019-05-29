The summits called by Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz in Mecca have come at a crucial time considering the serious challenges facing the Arab and Islamic worlds, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, Dr. Mishal bin Fahm al-Salami, said.

In a statement released on Tuesday, al-Salami said that the summits are a great opportunity to unify the Arab and Islamic positions and ensuring the security of these countries.

He said that this is an important step toward confronting the challenges facing the region, preserving the sovereignty of these countries and ensuring the security of their people, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Dr. Mishal al-Salami expressed appreciation for “the leading and pivotal role played by Saudi Arabia and its keenness to protect the Arab and Islamic national security”.

He condemned as “acts of terrorism” the use of drones against pipeline booster stations in Saudi Arabia and the attack on four commercial vessels in the UAE’s territorial waters, adding that such incidents can potentially destabilize the global economy.

Last Update: Wednesday, 29 May 2019 KSA 00:00 - GMT 21:00