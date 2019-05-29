Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz on Tuesday night launched the “Guests of God” service program, as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, Mecca governor Prince Khaled al-Faisal, and other princes, ministers, and high-ranking officials were present during the launch ceremony held at al-Safa Palace in Mecca.

The program consists of over 130 initiatives, prepared by more than 30 government agencies.

The program will have three strategic objectives – facilitate the hosting of more pilgrims and their access to the Two Holy Mosques; provide quality services for Haj and Umrah pilgrims, and enrich their religious and cultural experiences.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohammad Benten, minister of Haj and Umrah and chairman of the committee for the program, said that more than 32 government agencies and hundreds of private sector agencies will take part in implementing the program that facilitates and harnesses all potentials in the services of the “Guests of God”.

Benten said that the program will bring about a further qualitative leap in the facilities and services being offered to the Haj and Umrah pilgrims.

