The Arab Coalition supporting the legitimate government in Yemen said on Thursday that it executed a special operation on military targets in the Houthi controlled capital of Sanaa in the early hours of the day.

The coalition added that the operation aimed to neutralize the work of Houthis, who have been violating terms of the Stockholm Agreement ever since it was signed.

“All preventive measures have been taken to protect civilians during the operation,” the coalition added.

Last Update: Thursday, 30 May 2019 KSA 15:06 - GMT 12:06