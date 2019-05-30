The Gulf and Arab League emergency summits called for by Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz will kick off in the holy city of Mecca on Thursday to address recent attacks in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, while a third summit, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) 14th Islamic summit, is to take place in the holy city on Friday.

The three summits will tackle Iranian threats and tensions following the sabotage of Saudi oil tankers off the UAE coast, a rocket strike near the US Embassy in Baghdad, and a coordinated drone attack on Saudi Arabia by Yemen’s Iran-allied Houthi militia.

On Wednesday, Saudi Foreign Minister Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz al-Assaf, speaking at the ministerial meeting of the OIC in Jeddah, condemned the attack on the oil tankers and warned of repercussions.

He said the attacks threaten the global economy as well as regional and global security.

King Salman called for the Gulf and Arab League summits in conjunction with the 14th OIC summit.

The summits focus on the peace process and Arab issues and crises.

Last Update: Thursday, 30 May 2019 KSA 11:17 - GMT 08:17